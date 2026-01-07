 Skip navigation
Kyle Shanahan has tried to hire Vic Fangio three times

  
Published January 7, 2026 04:35 PM

On Sunday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan will once again match wits with Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. If Shanahan had his way, he’d be working with Fangio, not against him.

“Vic’s schematically just — he’s always been the best, to me,” Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday, via Jeff Skversky of WPVI. “As good as anyone there is, has a very sound scheme that he doesn’t need to change up very much. It just naturally changes with how he does his coverages, how he does his fronts, the personnel groupings he does. He’s very good at getting a bead on what you’re trying to do and making you adjust.”

Shanahan admitted that he has tried to hire Fangio to run the 49ers’ defense. Multiple times.

“I’ve tried all the times that it’s been opportunity. Just, he’s always been with someone else when that’s happened,” Shanahan said. “I mean, I tried real hard in ’17 when we first came here, and I tried like two other times on separate occasions. So, Vic’s a guy that I’ve always respected, gone against a number of times before I became a head coach, so that’s why I respect him so much, and through the process been able to become friends with him.”

In 2017, Fangio was working for the Bears. Shanahan hired Robert Saleh instead.

In 2021, after Saleh became head coach of the Jets, Fangio was the head coach of the Broncos. Shanahan hired DeMeco Ryans.

In 2023, after Ryans became head coach of the Texans, Fangio exited the Eagles as a consultant to become defensive coordinator of the Dolphins. Shanahan hired Steve Wilks instead.

In 2024, Fangio went back to the Eagles. Shanahan hired Nick Sorensen instead.

It looks like Shanahan tried to hire Fangio in 2017, 2023, and 2024. And if Saleh gets another head-coaching job, Shanahan may end up making another run at Fangio.

Depending on his situation with the Eagles, the fourth time could be the charm.