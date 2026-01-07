 Skip navigation
Malik Willis, Zach Tom limited in Packers practice

  
Published January 7, 2026 04:17 PM

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said earlier this week that expects quarterback Malik Willis and right tackle Zach Tom to be available against the Bears.

Their practice participation continues to point in that direction. Willis (right shoulder) and Tom (back, knee) were limited participants in practice for the second straight day.

Defensive lineman Warren Brinson (foot), safety Javon Bullard (knee), linebacker Nick Niemann (pectoral), and wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks also remained limited participants. Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (shoulder), wide receiver Matthew Golden (Achilles), and defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (foot) were the team’s full participants.

Wide receiver Bo Melton (shoulder) was the only player out of practice on Tuesday and he was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday.