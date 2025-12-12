Christian Benford will not practice Friday

The Bills may be without cornerback Christian Benford for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Benford was added to the injury report on Thursday with a toe injury. He was listed as a limited participant and head coach Sean McDermott said on WGR 550 that Benford will not practice at all on Friday.

McDermott said that Benford does have not an injury designation at the moment, but his trajectory would seem to leave him questionable to play at best.

Wide receiver Josh Palmer (ankle) and linebacker Terrel Bernard (elbow) will be listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report. Defensive end Joey Bosa (hamstring, wrist) and right tackle Spencer Brown (shoulder) will be full participants in Friday’s practice, which bodes well for the team’s chances of having him against New England.