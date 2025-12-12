Marvin Harrison Jr. ruled out for Week 15

The Cardinals will be without Marvin Harrison Jr. for at least another week.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon announced in his Friday press conference that Harrison is out for Sunday’s matchup against the Texans with his Heel injury.

This will be Harrison’s second game missed due to the heel injury, as he was also sidelined for last week’s loss to Los Angeles.

In 10 games this season, Harrison has 40 receptions for 594 yards with four touchdowns.

Additionally, Gannon noted left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. (knee), safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle), cornerback Max Melton (heel), and safety Jalen Thompson (hamstring) will be out for Sunday’s contest.