DeMeco Ryans: Tank Dell is doing real well in his rehab, no timeline for when he’ll play

Texans wide receiver Tank Dell suffered a gruesome knee injury in December that knocked him out not only for the remainder of the regular season and the playoffs, but could cost him the 2025 season as well. But Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said today that Dell is on the road to recovery.

Ryans said he and Dell are in regular contact and Dell has a good attitude about what he needs to do to get back on the field.

“I talk to Tank all the time,” Ryans said. “Tank is doing great. He’s in good spirits, he’s on the road to recovery. He’s doing real well in his rehab process. He’s in a really good spot, so excited to see how that continues to progress.”

Asked for a timeline for Dell’s return, Ryans said it’s too early for that.

“For Tank, I want him to continue to get better, continue to attack each day of the rehab process the right way, like he’s been doing, with a great attitude,” Ryans said. “He’ll back when it’s time for Tank to be back. There’s nothing to rush. There’s no set timeline that we need him back by this certain day. We need Tank back when Tank is ready to be Tank, and that’s good enough for me.”

The Texans added veteran wide receiver Christian Kirk this offseason and then spent second- and third-round draft picks on wide receivers, so they’ve prepared for the possibility that Dell won’t play this year. But he’s doing everything he can to return before 2025 is over.