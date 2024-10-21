Davante Adams: Weapons we have are crazy, there’s a lot more we can do

Davante Adams contributed to a good start by the Jets offense on Sunday night, but the wide receiver’s presence couldn’t help the team from blowing a 15-6 lead.

The Steelers scored the final 31 points of the game and the Jets were left to return home with a 2-5 record that has their season on the brink of irrelevance. After the game, Adams, who had three catches for 30 yards, said the Jets “flat out didn’t finish” and called that an “underlying” problem with the team he joined in a trade last week.

“We have got a lot of talent,” Adams said, via the team’s website. “The weapons that we have, I mean, I’m in the huddle today and multiple times I was just looking around and thinking it’s kind of crazy. Knowing that you got those type of weapons and to come up short and to put up 15 points against the team that I mean, there is a lot more we can do for sure.”

The Jets traded for Adams last week, fired head coach Robert Saleh the week before and agreed to a deal with edge rusher Haason Reddick to end his holdout on Sunday. There aren’t a lot of big moves left to make and there isn’t much time left for the Jets to figure everything out, so things will have to come together quickly for a team that has yet to consistently look like a cohesive unit this season.