Mike Tomlin “fully committed” to making sure Sunday isn’t Aaron Rodgers’ last game

When the Steelers signed Aaron Rodgers in the offseason, everyone knew it might be the last ride for the now 42-year-old quarterback.

As it stands now, that means if Pittsburgh doesn’t defeat Baltimore on Sunday night to cap the 2025 regular season, it could be the last time Rodgers takes the field as a pro.

Asked about that possibility in his Tuesday press conference, head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that he hasn’t really thought of it that way.

“I don’t know that I’ve taken time to ponder that. I’m just committed to making sure that it’s not,” Tomlin said. “He’s certainly been an awesome contributor to our efforts, not only from a talent perspective and an experience perspective, but just his professionalism. His relationship with the game, his love for his teammates, and his willingness to help them grow and get better and gain better understanding each and every day has been cool to be a part of.”

Tomlin added that games like Sunday are “absolutely” one of the reasons the club wanted him in the offseason, along with the calming presence that comes from his extensive experience.

“I think we’ve benefited from that at every step of the journey,” Tomlin said. “His experience and what he’s been able to do for a collective relative to thick moments.”

In 15 games this season, Rodgers has completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 3,028 yards with 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions.