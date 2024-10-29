 Skip navigation
Ravens trade for Diontae Johnson

  
Published October 29, 2024 02:16 PM

Diontae Johnson is headed back to the AFC North.

According to multiple reports, the Ravens are acquiring Johnson from the Panthers to help boost what’s already one of the league’s best offenses.

Carolina will receive a fifth-round pick from Baltimore for Johnson and a sixth-round pick.

Johnson, 28, has caught 30 passes for 357 yards with three touchdowns in seven games for the Panthers this year.

The receiver spent his first five seasons with the Steelers before being traded to the Panthers during the 2024 offseason.

In 84 career games, Johnson has 421 receptions for 4,720 yards with 28 TDs.

Baltimore is currently No. 1 in total yards and No. 2 in points scored. Despite being No. 24 in passing attempts, the Ravens are No. 5 in passing yards. Lamar Jackson has completed 67 percent of his throws for 2,099 yards with 17 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Zay Flowers leads the Ravens with 41 catches for 627 yards with a touchdown. Rashod Bateman has 422 yards on 22 catches with three touchdowns.

After losing to Cleveland to break a five-game winning streak on Sunday, Baltimore will host Denver in Week 9.