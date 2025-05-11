Report: NCAA considers lifting ban on pro sports betting

At a time when plenty of NCAA rules have fallen, another one could be going.

Pat Forde of SI.com reports that “[m]omentum is building” toward the NCAA lifting its ban on gambling on professional sports.

The Division I Board of Directors took initial steps in that direction last month. It’s pending before the Division I Council, which is scheduled to discuss it this week.

Current rules prevent athletes, coaches, and staff from betting on pro sports that are played at the NCAA level, including football.

It’s a stark difference from the manner in which the rules-obsessed NCAA used to operate. Perhaps after a series of antitrust losses in court, the governing body for college sports is running scared.

The development raises two potential concerns for the NFL, if the prohibition is lifted. First, every new crop of rookies will have been permitted to bet on the NFL. It will become critical for the league to ensure that they go cold turkey.

Second, college players have relationships with NFL players. It opens another avenue for inside information to make its way to college players who will be looking for an edge — especially as it relates to prop bets. All it takes is a text message, friend to friend, and a Saturday player will know something that could be very useful on Sunday.

Allowing betting on pro sports greatly streamlines NCAA enforcement efforts, since the only concern will become whether college athletes bet on college sports. Likewise, the sportsbooks with which the NCAA is partnering will be glad to pocket some of the NIL money that college players are now making.

Until the government shuts the faucet, that is.