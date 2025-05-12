CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats release Taulia Tagovailoa before opening of training camp

Taulia Tagovailoa’s CFL journey has ended, for now.

Via 3DownNation.com, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats released Tagovailoa in advance of the opening of training camp.

After going undrafted a year ago, Tua’s younger brother landed with the Tiger-Cats. He appeared in eight games, rushing three times for 10 yards and a touchdown. He threw one pass, completing it for six yards.

“It was the fit,” Tiger-Cats coach Scott Milanovich said. " I think [Taulia] has a lot of talent. He’s got a chance. . . . I figure he’ll get picked up by somebody else. It was a fit within what we’re looking for in this offen[s]e. He’s a great kid, I wish him well, it’s hard to see him go.”

Taulia spent one year at Alabama before transferring to Maryland. Last year, he participated in both the Seahawks’ and Cardinals’ rookie minicamps on a tryout basis. He received an offer from neither team.