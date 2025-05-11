James Cook: Potential holdout not something I want to talk about right now

A report last month indicated that running back James Cook will play for the Bills in 2025 despite being unlikely to get the contract extension he’s looking for ahead of the season, but Cook isn’t publicly committing to anything at this point in the calendar.

Cook was at a Celebrity Poker Tour event in Las Vegas and he was asked about his contract situation. Cook said “however it works out, it works out” and that he works to make sure that “the business is a business, and just do whatever I can to always be there for my teammates.”

Cook has not been taking part in the Bills’ voluntary offseason work and he declined to share his plans for the mandatory portions of the program or training camp.

“I necessarily don’t want to talk about it right now, because it’s like, it’s something I want to hold in to myself . . . just let the business take care of the business,” Cook said, via PokerNews.com.

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said that Cook has to “the guy we saw” pick up 2,834 yards from scrimmage and 24 touchdowns to get paid. A holdout might impact his ability to do that, but Cook’s plans are going to remain under wraps a little while longer.