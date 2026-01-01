 Skip navigation
George Kittle says he “absolutely” expects to play Saturday vs. Seahawks

  
January 1, 2026

San Francisco tight end George Kittle says he won’t miss Saturday’s season finale against the Seahawks, with the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs on the line.

Asked if he expects to play on Saturday, Kittle said, “Absolutely.”

Kittle missed last week’s game with an ankle injury but said he’s feeling “Fabulous” this week.

“Great position for Saturday night to clinch a one seed. So just with that, I’m doing fantastic,” Kittle said.

The 49ers’ offense played very well in beating the Bears without Kittle, and Kittle said he’s proud to be part of a team that has had players step up all season when other players went out with injuries.

“Any time you’re in position to secure a one seed, that means you’re playing football at a really high level,” Kittle said. “This team just keeps going.”

And Kittle keeps going, confident that he can do what the 49ers have done all season: Shake off an injury and keep going.