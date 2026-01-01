 Skip navigation
Philip Rivers says he’s done playing, will coach his sons’ high school team in 2026

  
January 1, 2026

Philip Rivers came out of retirement to quarterback the Colts this season, but he says there’s no chance of that happening again.

Rivers says he is definitely done playing and will be coaching his sons’ high school team in 2026.

“I’ve got a son that will be a senior,” Rivers told Kay Adams. “It’ll be his senior year and I’m looking forward to it. My second son will be a ninth grader so they’ll be on the same team together, so it’ll be fun to get back.”

Rivers said the unique circumstances surrounding Colts coach Shane Steichen calling him for a late-season run will never be repeated.

“There’s no chance,” Rivers said. “It was a place I’d been, a team I was familiar with, the offense was exactly the same, a coach I knew, it was all those things, our football season was over, all those things made it the perfect storm.”

Rivers insists he’ll be coaching, not playing, going forward.

“I’m back to the sideline,” Rivers said. “This was a fun three-week blur that nobody saw coming, including myself. And that’ll be it.”