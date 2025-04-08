Report: James Cook will play for Bills in 2025 despite contract impasse

James Cook put his house up for sale not long after Bills General Manager Brandon Beane declared contract talks on hold.

The running back has a $5.3 million salary for 2025, the last year of his rookie deal, and he has made it know he’s looking for at least $15 million per year.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that things are “not great” between Cook and the Bills, which seems obvious given the for sale sign in Cook’s yard. But Rapoport adds that Cook “will play for the Bills next [season].”

While the Bills want Cook signed long term, that seems unlikely at the moment given Cook and the team seemingly have a wide gap to close in negotiations.

The Bills made Cook a second-round pick in 2022, and he has two 1,000-yard seasons, two Pro Bowls and, in 2024, he scored 16 rushing touchdowns. He is only 25 and currently headed toward free agency in 2026.