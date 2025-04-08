 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_qbsnflpa_250408.jpg
Why NFLPA needs more involvement from star players
nbc_pftpm_flagfootball_250408.jpg
Should NFL players be able to chase Olympic gold?
nbc_pftpm_18gamesched_250408.jpg
Will the NFL see an 18-game schedule before 2029?

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_qbsnflpa_250408.jpg
Why NFLPA needs more involvement from star players
nbc_pftpm_flagfootball_250408.jpg
Should NFL players be able to chase Olympic gold?
nbc_pftpm_18gamesched_250408.jpg
Will the NFL see an 18-game schedule before 2029?

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: James Cook will play for Bills in 2025 despite contract impasse

  
Published April 8, 2025 03:38 PM

James Cook put his house up for sale not long after Bills General Manager Brandon Beane declared contract talks on hold.

The running back has a $5.3 million salary for 2025, the last year of his rookie deal, and he has made it know he’s looking for at least $15 million per year.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that things are “not great” between Cook and the Bills, which seems obvious given the for sale sign in Cook’s yard. But Rapoport adds that Cook “will play for the Bills next [season].”

While the Bills want Cook signed long term, that seems unlikely at the moment given Cook and the team seemingly have a wide gap to close in negotiations.

The Bills made Cook a second-round pick in 2022, and he has two 1,000-yard seasons, two Pro Bowls and, in 2024, he scored 16 rushing touchdowns. He is only 25 and currently headed toward free agency in 2026.