With second contract on hold, James Cook puts his house on the market

  
Published April 3, 2025 09:24 AM

The Bills have a James Cook problem.

During the annual meetings in Orlando, G.M. Brandon Beane made it clear that Cook won’t be getting a new contract “anytime soon,” after initial talks went nowhere.

Cook has now made his next move in the eight-figure chess match. Via WIVB.com, Cook’s Orchard Park house is now on the market.

The home was purchased in 2022 by an LLC owned by Cook’s brother, Dalvin. Regardless, it’s where James lives. And it’s currently for sale.

Cook has a $5.3 million salary for 2025, the last year of his rookie deal. He has made it clear he’s looking for at least $15 million per year.

A holdout isn’t a viable option; the current labor deal would strip him instantly of a fourth year of service, making him not eligible for free agency in 2026. A hold-in becomes more plausible, with Cook showing up but not practicing until he gets a deal — or until the team tells him he need to get to work.

Next year, the Bills and Cook could end up playing the franchise-tag dance. Which could potentially further delay his second contract, as it did for Saquon Barkley.

Cook, 25, was a second-round pick in 2022. He’s a two-time Pro Bowler, and he scored 18 total regular-season touchdowns in 2024.