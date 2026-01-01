Punts are at an all-time low, with NFL teams averaging 3.5 punts per game

NFL teams are punting less than ever before.

With one week remaining in the 2025 season, NFL teams are averaging 3.5 punts per game. As noted by the Associated Press, that’s the lowest average in NFL history.

There are a couple big reasons for that. One is that NFL coaches have learned the analytics and are going for it on fourth down far more often than they used to. In situations when coaches used to send in the punter, they now keep the offense on the field.

The new kickoff rules have also increased the average starting field position, which means teams move into field goal range more easily — and kickers are getting better, which means field goal range now starts soon after crossing the 50-yard line. Coaches would rather try a long field goal than a coffin-corner punt.

Punts in the NFL have been decreasing for decades, but that decrease has accelerated recently. Punts per team per game have gone from 4.2 in 2023 to 3.8 in 2024 to 3.5 in 2025.

There’s no reason to think that’s going to change. As offenses go for it more often on fourth down and field goal kickers hit more long field goals, another all-time low in punts is likely in 2026.