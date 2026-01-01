Panthers list G Robert Hunt as questionable for Saturday

The Panthers have handed in their final injury report of the 2025 regular season.

It calls guard Robert Hunt questionable to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Saturday afternoon’s game against the Buccaneers. Hunt has been out since injuring his biceps in Week 2.

The Panthers could also activate wide receiver David Moore (elbow). Moore joins linebacker Krys Barnes (back) and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (hamstring) as the team’s other players with questionable tags.

Cornerback Robert Rochell (concussion) and linebacker Claudin Cherelus (calf, ankle) are the only Panthers who have been ruled out. Running back Rico Dowdle (toe) has no injury designation.

The Panthers will win the NFC South by beating the Bucs. They’ll also claim the division title with a loss and a win by the Falcons on Sunday.