Rachaad White: Bucs are “floating around and blowing in the wind”

The Buccaneers looked like Super Bowl contenders at their Week 9 bye. Since starting 6-2, Tampa Bay’s championship dreams have evaporated.

So what has gone wrong for the Bucs, who are 1-6 since their week off?

“I don’t know,” running back Rachaad White told JoeBucsFan.com after the latest failure, at Miami. “It boils down to for me, how I look at it, just being honest, we all just got to look in the mirror. We all gotta have a level of pride, a level of care. And right now, we all just, you know, are kind of floating around and blowing in the wind. So I think we need to come out with our piss hot and let’s see what happens.”

The “look in the mirror” line first emerged in the aftermath of the fourth-quarter prime-time collapse against the Falcons, during coach Todd Bowles’s post-game F-bomb fest, which he punctuated with this message: “Look in the fucking mirror.”

Mirror gazing hasn’t worked. Nothing has worked.

Injuries have been a factor. Especially for, we believe, quarterback Baker Mayfield. He has a habit of playing through anything/everything, without ever complaining. But some injuries impact performance. His miscues of late (six total turnovers in the last four games) may trace to the fact that he’s playing hurt.

Mayfield is currently on the report with right shoulder and knee injuries. Limited in practice on Tuesday, he fully participated on Wednesday. He’ll undoubtedly play on Saturday, in a win or go home (and win and maybe go home a day later) showdown with the Panthers.

To his credit, Mayfield refuses to sit. His determination should be infectious. For whatever reason, not enough of his teammates have been sufficiently inspired by Mayfield’s approach.

It all comes down to Saturday. And the end result could entail the entire franchise looking in the mirror (starting with ownership) and making some important decisions about any and all changes that may need to be made in order to get more out of the roster in 2026.