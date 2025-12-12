Todd Bowles lets the expletives fly in post-game press conference

Todd Bowles is gonna end up with soap poisoning.

After Thursday night’s loss to the Falcons, during which the Buccaneers blew a 14-point, fourth-quarter lead to lose their second home game to an eliminated division rival only four days apart, Tampa Bay’s head coach let the expletives fly during his post-game press conference.

Asked what he tells the team in the locker room after a game like this, Bowles was blunt. And repeatedly profane.

“It’s inexcusable,” Bowles said. “We don’t make excuses. We — you gotta fucking care enough where the shit hurts. You gotta fucking care enough where the shit hurts. Gotta fucking mean something to you. It’s more than a job, it’s your fucking livelihood. How well do you know your job? How well can you do your job? You can’t sugar coat that shit. It was in-fucking-excusable. And there’s no fucking answer for it. There’s no excuse for it. That’s what you tell them in the locker room. Look in the fucking mirror.”

He’s right. The problem is that, the buck for the Bucs ultimately stops with him. Salary-cap consequences limit the number of players that can be dumped after a given season. There’s no cap charge for changing coaches.

But there’s still hope, for the Buccaneers and for Bowles. They can wake up, win out, secure the division, and get to the playoffs for the sixth straight year. Bowles’s ability to keep his current job may indeed be hinging on it.