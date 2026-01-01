Joe Burrow: Don’t want to be in this spot, so something’s got to change

It’s a new year and that means it is time for people to make resolutions about what they want to differently over the next 12 months.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow didn’t have to dig deep to find one. The Bengals will wrap up their third straight season without a playoff bid with Sunday’s game against the Browns and Burrow was clear on Wednesday that he wants the team to find itself in a better place at this time next year.

“We don’t want to be in the spot we are in now, so something’s got to change,” Burrow said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.com. “Whether it’s players we have continuing to improve and get better and play championship-caliber football or bringing in guys that will or whatever it may be. Obviously, something has to [change].”

The first choices the Bengals have to make will involve the coaching staff. Head coach Zac Taylor is wrapping up his seventh season and a win on Sunday would make him 53-62-1 with two trips to the playoffs over that span. The team could opt to go in a different direction or they could opt for changes to the staff, before moving on to how they’ll address the roster around Burrow in 2026.