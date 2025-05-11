 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lichtv5_250509.jpg
Licht gets candid on drafting strong personalities
nbc_pft_pope_250509.jpg
Sports world reacts to first American-born Pope
nbc_pft_clowney_250509.jpg
Where Clowney could continue his career

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lichtv5_250509.jpg
Licht gets candid on drafting strong personalities
nbc_pft_pope_250509.jpg
Sports world reacts to first American-born Pope
nbc_pft_clowney_250509.jpg
Where Clowney could continue his career

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Michael Strahan will interview Bill Belichick on Friday’s Good Morning America

  
Published May 11, 2025 07:18 PM

A man who helped derail Bill Belichick’s perfect season will help revive Belichick’s imperfect book tour.

Via Andrew Buchholtz of AwfulAnnouncing.com, ABC has announced that Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan will interview Belichick on Friday morning. Strahan, if you didn’t know, is one of the hosts of the ABC morning show.

The biggest question now becomes what the questions will be. Interview subjects sometimes try to place limits on what can be asked. Some outlets will comply. Others will say, “It’s up to us to ask the questions. It’s up to you to have answers ready.”

Strahan’s credibility will be on the line in this one. If it’s all softballs and setups for Belichick to say whatever he wants to say, it will appear as if Strahan gave in order to get the “get.” If Strahan comes after Belichick the way Strahan used to go after Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, it will be obvious that no deal was done.

It’s hard to imagine Belichick agreeing to a no-holds-barred interview, given the contents of his prickly email regarding the publicity efforts for his book. Still, Strahan will need to come at Belichick with at least one question that makes him harumph or sigh or roll his eyes. Otherwise, Strahan will be perceived as taking the same kind of dive Brett Favre once did, when Strahan was trying to break Mark Gastineau’s single-season sack record.