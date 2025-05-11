Michael Strahan will interview Bill Belichick on Friday’s Good Morning America

A man who helped derail Bill Belichick’s perfect season will help revive Belichick’s imperfect book tour.

Via Andrew Buchholtz of AwfulAnnouncing.com, ABC has announced that Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan will interview Belichick on Friday morning. Strahan, if you didn’t know, is one of the hosts of the ABC morning show.

The biggest question now becomes what the questions will be. Interview subjects sometimes try to place limits on what can be asked. Some outlets will comply. Others will say, “It’s up to us to ask the questions. It’s up to you to have answers ready.”

Strahan’s credibility will be on the line in this one. If it’s all softballs and setups for Belichick to say whatever he wants to say, it will appear as if Strahan gave in order to get the “get.” If Strahan comes after Belichick the way Strahan used to go after Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, it will be obvious that no deal was done.

It’s hard to imagine Belichick agreeing to a no-holds-barred interview, given the contents of his prickly email regarding the publicity efforts for his book. Still, Strahan will need to come at Belichick with at least one question that makes him harumph or sigh or roll his eyes. Otherwise, Strahan will be perceived as taking the same kind of dive Brett Favre once did, when Strahan was trying to break Mark Gastineau’s single-season sack record.