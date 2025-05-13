 Skip navigation
Other PFT Content
PFT Draft: Rookies we can’t wait to see Week 1
nbc_pft_camward_250513.jpg
Ward’s mechanics won’t need any dramatic changes
nbc_pft_macjones_250513.jpg
49ers have confidence Jones can be NFL starter

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Paul Allen’s estate commences efforts to sell Portland Trail Blazers (but not the Seahawks)

  
Published May 13, 2025 02:24 PM

The NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers and the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks are linked through common ownership by the estate of Paul Allen. In the past, denials regarding the possibility that one was for sale typically came with a denial that the other was not for sale, too.

That has now changed.

The Trail Blazers have announced that a formal sales process has commenced.

The statement concludes by explaining that this development “does not affect the Seattle Seahawks franchise.”

Nearly two years ago, amid rumors that Nike founder Phil Knight and real-estate investor Alan Smolinisky were attempting to buy the Trail Blazers, a Vulcan Inc. spokesperson made it clear that neither team is available.

Eventually, both teams will be sold. Until the Seahawks are made available to be purchased and the equity is transferred to a new ownership group, Allen’s sister Jody will continue to control the team.

The proceeds of the sale of Paul Allen’s massive estate will support his philanthropic efforts. For the charities that ultimately benefit from the sale of the Seahawks, time is on their side. Every day, NFL franchises acquire more and more — and more — value. With no ticking clock forcing the Seahawks to market, the estate can wait as long as it wants.