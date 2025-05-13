Paul Allen’s estate commences efforts to sell Portland Trail Blazers (but not the Seahawks)

The NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers and the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks are linked through common ownership by the estate of Paul Allen. In the past, denials regarding the possibility that one was for sale typically came with a denial that the other was not for sale, too.

That has now changed.

The Trail Blazers have announced that a formal sales process has commenced.

The statement concludes by explaining that this development “does not affect the Seattle Seahawks franchise.”

Nearly two years ago, amid rumors that Nike founder Phil Knight and real-estate investor Alan Smolinisky were attempting to buy the Trail Blazers, a Vulcan Inc. spokesperson made it clear that neither team is available.

Eventually, both teams will be sold. Until the Seahawks are made available to be purchased and the equity is transferred to a new ownership group, Allen’s sister Jody will continue to control the team.

The proceeds of the sale of Paul Allen’s massive estate will support his philanthropic efforts. For the charities that ultimately benefit from the sale of the Seahawks, time is on their side. Every day, NFL franchises acquire more and more — and more — value. With no ticking clock forcing the Seahawks to market, the estate can wait as long as it wants.