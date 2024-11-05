 Skip navigation
Bears trade Khalil Herbert to Bengals

  
Published November 5, 2024 08:47 AM

Running back Khalil Herbert is on to Cincinnati.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Bengals have agreed to a trade with the Bears that will add Herbert to their backfield for the rest of the season. A 2025 seventh-round pick will go back to the Bears as compensation.

Herbert bolsters the Bengals backfield in the wake of Zack Moss’s neck injury. Moss missed Sunday’s win over the Raiders and head coach Zac Taylor said he is out indefinitely, which left the team thin behind Chase Brown.

Herbert has only run eight times for 16 yards this season, but had 364 carries for 1,775 yards and eight touchdowns over his first three seasons in Chicago.