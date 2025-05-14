Dak Prescott on George Pickens: I’m excited, we needed help at that position

Wide receiver George Pickens expressed excitement about playing with quarterback Dak Prescott after last week’s trade brought him to the Cowboys and Prescott had an opportunity to do the same on Wednesday.

Prescott discussed the Pickens acquisition during an appearance on 96.7 The Ticket and said that he’s connected with Pickens to start building up a relationship the Cowboys hope translates into fireworks on the field. Prescott made it clear that he believes Pickens has the skills to create that kind of production on the field this fall.

“You turn on the tape, you see a guy that can catch the football,” Prescott said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “You put the football anywhere in his vicinity, very strong hands. More than a 50/50 catcher. He thinks it’s his ball when it’s in the air. I’m excited for him. I know we needed some help at that position.”

Prescott said he thinks the Cowboys are putting together “a nice group of weapons” headed up by Pickens and CeeDee Lamb. He echoed Pickens’s belief that defenses can’t double both of their top wideouts, which should give Prescott a lot of opportunities to make plays down the field if everything comes together by September.