Ravens-Bengals will be played in very cold conditions

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is looking to have fun again. On Sunday in Cincinnati, it’ll be zero fun, sir.

It’s currently below zero there.

Reporting from Cincinnati on NFL Network’s GameDay Morning, Bridget Condon said it’s currently minus-1 there. She also said that today’s game will be the coldest in Ravens’ history.

Temperatures at kickoff could warm up to 11.

It obviously won’t be the coldest game in Bengals’ history. That happened in January 1982, when the Bengals hosted the Chargers for the AFC Championship. The temperature at kickoff was nine below, with minus-23 wind chills.