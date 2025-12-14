Packers expect to have Josh Jacobs against the Broncos

Packers running back Josh Jacobs’ knee kept him from practicing two days this week, but he returned to the field on Friday and he is set to play against the Broncos on Sunday.

According to multiple reports, Jacobs is expected to play in the matchup of division leaders in Denver. Jacobs was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

Jacobs missed Week 12 due to his knee injury, but ran 37 times for 169 yards and a touchdown the last two weeks.

The Packers added No. 2 back Emanuel Wilson to the report on Saturday with an illness. He’s also listed as questionable and they elevated Pierre Strong from the practice squad to provide more depth in their offensive backfield.