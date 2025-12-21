X-ray negative for J.J. McCarthy but imaging tests are pending

Late in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Giants in New Jersey, Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy suffered a right hand injury on a sack/fumble caused by linebacker Brian Burns. McCarthy exited the game and did not return.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, X-rays were negative. However, imaging tests will be performed in Minnesota to determine the extent of the injury.

With two games left in a lost season, the question becomes whether the Vikings should shut McCarthy down and keep him healthy. But the Vikings have two spoiler games at home remaining, against the Lions on Christmas and against the Packers to end the season. With three wins in a row and a chance to complicate things for a pair of divisional rivals, the Vikings may be inclined, if it’s close, to let McCarthy try to finish the season with another victory or two.

If McCarthy can’t go, undrafted rookie Max Brosmer will get his second career start in five days.

For now, the imaging tests will be important. Especially since the injury is to the hand with which he throws the ball.