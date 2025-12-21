Jaguars stretch lead to 17-10 before halftime

The Broncos came back in the second half against the Packers at home last week for their 11th straight win and they’ll need to mount another comeback in Denver to stretch their winning streak to 12.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw a pair of touchdown passes in the first half and then drove for a Cam Little field goal as time expired in the second quarter. The result is a 17-10 lead for the road team.

Lawrence hooked up with wideout Parker Washington and tight end Brenton Strange for the two scores. He is 13-of-21 for 130 yards and now has six touchdown passes over his last six quarters of work.

The Washington touchdown opened the scoring and the Broncos answered with 10 straight points, but they also missed a field goal in the first quarter and punted twice during the first 30 minutes. They will get the ball to open the second half and they’ll need to find a way to put more points on the board given how well the Jaguars have been able to move the ball so far on Sunday.