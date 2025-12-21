 Skip navigation
DK Metcalf takes a swing at Lions fan

  
Published December 21, 2025 05:39 PM

Steelers receiver DK Metcalf could be missing a game. Or more.

During the first half of Sunday’s Pittsburgh-Detroit game, Metcalf went to the stands to interact with a fan. He possibly grabbed the fan’s Honolulu blue wig before throwing a closed fist toward his face. It’s hard to tell whether it was a glancing blow or Metcalf missed. (If Metcalf had connected firmly, the fan likely would not have remained standing.)

Metcalf was not ejected. The question is whether he’ll be suspended.

And the league presumably has little tolerance for contact with fans. Look for more on this to happen as soon as Monday.