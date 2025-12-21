Texans take 13-7 lead over Raiders into halftime

The Texans offense hasn’t done much through 30 minutes of play on Sunday, but the home team still has a lead on the Raiders at halftime.

Cornerback Derek Stingley returned a Geno Smith interception 31 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and the Texans tacked on a pair of field goals to extend their lead to 13-7 before the two teams headed into the locker room at halftime.

Smith, who missed last Sunday’s game with back and right shoulder injuries, rebounded from the pick-six to tie the game on a touchdown pass to tight end Brock Bowers, but the Raiders punted on their final two possessions of the first half. He finished the half 8-of-13 for 80 yards.

The Raiders had four punts overall in the first half and the Texans had three of their own, so it’s been tough sledding all around on offense. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is 10-of-20 for 82 yards and he’ll get a chance to start turning things around when the Texans field the opening kickoff of the second half.