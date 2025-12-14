Turkish Football Federation deals with massive gambling scandal

There are gambling scandals, and then there are gambling scandals. And then there’s a gambling scandal so pervasive and widespread that it seems to be completely fabricated.

The Turkish Football Federation wishes it were.

Via BBC.com, more than 1,000 players from the TFF have been suspended, along with more than 150 referees. One referee allegedly placed 18,227 wagers.

At a press conference this week, TFF president Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu said there is “a growing sense of panic” within Turkish football “as operations deepen.”

In recent days, 46 arrests were made — of players, club presidents, commentators, and a referee.

The controversy first emerged in late October, when a five-year investigation concluded that 371 of 571 match officials had gambling accounts, with 152 of them actively wagering. Of the 152 officials who were implicated, 22 of them work in the highest level of Turkish soccer.

Frankly, it wouldn’t have gotten to this point without proper oversight and regulation. While it’s better late than never to clean up the sport, it never should have become so widespread.

FIFA has some responsibility for this mess, too. The Turkish Football Federation ultimately rolls up to the international body, which apparently has been more focused on making up fake prizes than identifying and solving real threats to the integrity of the sport.