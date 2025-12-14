 Skip navigation
Lane Johnson plans to practice this week, could play Saturday vs. Commanders

  
Published December 14, 2025 08:02 AM

Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson won’t play today against the Raiders, but his return is expected soon.

Johnson plans to practice this week for the first time since suffering a Lisfranc sprain in his foot, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Johnson’s return to the field for a game could come as soon as Saturday against the Commanders, and if not that, then the following Sunday against the Bills appears likely.

The Eagles have lost three straight games with Johnson out of the lineup, and getting him back will go a long way toward getting the offense back on track.