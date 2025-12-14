 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Christian McCaffrey is expected to play against the Titans on Sunday

  
Published December 14, 2025 08:51 AM

The 49ers added a questionable designation for running back Christian McCaffrey to their injury report on Saturday, but it doesn’t look like they will have to go without him against the Titans.

McCaffrey was added to the report with a back issue and multiple reports say that he will be in the lineup at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday afternoon. McCaffrey also dealt with an illness during the week, but he was a full participant in practice on Friday.

McCaffrey has not missed a game this season. He has 237 carries for 849 yards and eight touchdowns to go with 85 receptions for 806 yards with five touchdowns. He is third in the league in yards from scrimmage behind Bijan Robinson and Jonathan Taylor.

The 49ers are coming off their bye week in third place in the NFC West with a 9-4 record.