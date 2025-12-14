Christian McCaffrey is expected to play against the Titans on Sunday

The 49ers added a questionable designation for running back Christian McCaffrey to their injury report on Saturday, but it doesn’t look like they will have to go without him against the Titans.

McCaffrey was added to the report with a back issue and multiple reports say that he will be in the lineup at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday afternoon. McCaffrey also dealt with an illness during the week, but he was a full participant in practice on Friday.

McCaffrey has not missed a game this season. He has 237 carries for 849 yards and eight touchdowns to go with 85 receptions for 806 yards with five touchdowns. He is third in the league in yards from scrimmage behind Bijan Robinson and Jonathan Taylor.

The 49ers are coming off their bye week in third place in the NFC West with a 9-4 record.