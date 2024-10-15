Jets begin shopping Mike Williams

With Davante Adams in, another Jets receiver will be the odd man out.

And the odd man out, not surprisingly, will be Mike Williams.

Per a league source, the Jets will attempt to trade the veteran wideout who was signed in the offseason to a one-year deal.

Williams, the seventh pick in the 2017 draft, spent seven seasons with the Chargers. He tore an ACL in Week 3 of 2023, and he was cut by the Chargers earlier this year.

The Jets already have rising star Garrett Wilson. They also have quarterback AAron Rodgers’s BFF No. 2 in Allen Lazard. And they’ve traded for Rodgers’s BFF No. 1, in Davante Adams.

Williams and Rodgers have yet to click. Through six games, he has 17 targets, 10 catches, and 145 yards.

He had a drop last night, which won’t help him win the trust of Rodgers. Then, Williams broke off his pass route on the play that became the game-sealing interception. And Rodgers called him out for it.

So, no, don’t be shocked that Williams is the odd man out. He’ll be WR4 at best if he stays. That’s way too low to justify his one-year, $10 million salary.

Who will want him? That remains to be seen. It also remains to be seen how much the Jets can get for him.