Texans trade Khalil Davis to 49ers

Minutes before the NFL trade deadline, the Texans and 49ers made a deal.

Houston is sending defensive tackle Khalil Davis to San Francisco for a 2026 seventh-round pick, according to Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com.

Davis hasn’t played a lot in Houston this season, with 172 defensive snaps and 37 special teams snaps, but he’ll provide some defensive line depth in San Francisco.

The 28-year-old Davis is in his second year with the Texans and has previously spent time with the Buccaneers, Colts, Steelers and Rams.