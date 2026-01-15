 Skip navigation
Jesse Minter completes interview with the Falcons

  
Published January 15, 2026 03:29 PM

Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter has completed another head coaching interview.

The Falcons announced that they have completed an interview with Minter on Thursday. The Falcons also interviewed Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley earlier in the day.

Minter has led the Chargers defense to a pair of top-10 finishes in points allowed in his two seasons with the club. The Chargers made the playoffs both years and that success has made Minter a popular figure in this year’s head coaching searches. He’s also interviewing with the Dolphins on Thursday and has met with the Cardinals, Raiders, Ravens, and Titans.

In addition to Minter and Hafley, the Falcons have interviewed former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, and Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.