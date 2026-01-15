 Skip navigation
Rams RG Kevin Dotson addresses Seahawks DL Derick Hall stomping on his calf

  
Published January 15, 2026 03:08 PM

Rams right guard Kevin Dotson has not played since the Week 16 loss to the Seahawks. Rams center Coleman Shelton accidentally rolled onto Dotson’s right leg, injuring Dotson’s ankle.

After the play, Seahawks defensive lineman Derick Hall stomped on Dotson’s calf. Shelton shoved Hall, who was not penalized on the field but was suspended for Week 17.

“My dog Coleman fought for me, pushed for me,” Dotson said this week, via Adam Grosbard of the Southern California News Group. “If I would have known that, I probably would have stood up. . . . I’m past it. I’m not going to hold nothing against [him] until I can see him and get my get back.”

The Rams and Seahawks will meet again this season if both win in the divisional round.

Dotson’s return would help the Rams in their quest to advance to the NFC Championship Game.

He had a limited practice on Wednesday.

“Even the last game really it hurt me to not be out there with my guys,” Dotson said. “Hopefully, I can be here for this game, and I want to be here to make an impact.”