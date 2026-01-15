Josh Allen off Bills injury report; Terrel Bernard and Ed Oliver questionable for Sunday

Josh Allen moved up to full practice participation on Wednesday and the team confirmed that he’s good to go for Saturday’s game in Denver on Thursday.

Allen has no injury designation for the divisional round matchup. Allen was listed as limited on Tuesday with foot, knee and right finger injuries, but there was never an indication from him or the team that his availability was in doubt.

There is some doubt about whether linebacker Terrel Bernard will return to action. Bernard has missed two games with a calf injury and he is listed as questionable to play.

That’s also the case for three players who are currently on injured reserve. Defensive lineman Ed Oliver (bicep), safety Demar Hamlin (pectoral), and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (elbow) could all make their return for Buffalo this weekend.

Running back Ty Johnson (ankle) is listed as questionable as well. Safety Jordan Poyer (hamstring) and cornerback Maxwell Hairston (ankle) will not play against the Broncos.