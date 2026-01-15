Brock Purdy can tie Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes with 6 playoff wins through 4 NFL seasons

If the 49ers beat the Seahawks on Saturday, quarterback Brock Purdy will have the sixth postseason win of his four-year NFL career. And that will put him in some rare company.

Purdy would tie Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, both of whom had six playoff wins through their first four NFL seasons, for the second-most playoff wins in a quarterback’s first four seasons in NFL history.

The only quarterback with more is Russell Wilson, who had seven playoff wins in his first four NFL seasons. If the 49ers beat the Seahawks, Purdy could tie Wilson’s record in the NFC Championship Game, and establish a new record with eight playoff wins at the end of his fourth NFL season at Super Bowl LX.

When the 49ers drafted Purdy with the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft, he was just competing to be the third string quarterback behind Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. By the end of his rookie season, Purdy was starting three playoff games, winning two of them. And by the end of his fourth season, he may have won more playoff games through Year 4 than any other quarterback in NFL history.