Howie Roseman: It’s hard to find great players in the NFL and A.J. Brown is one

Wide receiver A.J. Brown’s frequent airing of grievances with the Eagles offense were a frequent focal point around the team during the 2025 season and they helped fuel chatter that the team might move him ahead of the trade deadline.

The Eagles did not trade Brown, but his future with the team remains a topic of conversation after a sideline kerfuffle with head coach Nick Sirianni and a crucial drop late in their playoff loss to the 49ers. At a Thursday press conference, Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman was asked if trading Brown is something that the team will consider this offseason.

“We talked about this, I think at the trade deadline, last time I talked,” Roseman said. “It’s hard to find great players in the NFL and A.J.’s a great player. I think from my perspective that’s what we’re going out and looking for, when we go out in free agency and the Draft, is trying to find great players who love football and he’s that guy. So that would be my answer.”

Roseman never said no to the notion of trading Brown and he will have to weigh the attractiveness of any offers that come the Eagles’ way against everything — good and bad — that comes with having Brown in the locker room as the team tries to build a better offense than the one that let them down so often this season.