DJ Moore, Rome Odunze limited in Thursday’s Bears practice

Bears wide receivers DJ Moore and Rome Odunze remained limited participants at Bears practice on Thursday.

Moore is dealing with a knee injury while Odunze continues to work through the foot injury that sidelined him for the final weeks of the regular season. Odunze returned last Saturday and had two catches for 44 yards, including a 27-yarder on a remarkable fourth down throw by quarterback Caleb Williams in the fourth quarter. Moore had six catches for 64 yards, including the game-winning touchdown.

Cornerback Nick McCloud (groin) was the only player out of practice for the second straight day.

Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (back) moved from limited to full participation. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (concussion), tackle Braxton Jones (knee), linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (concussion), and defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (concussion) remained full participants.