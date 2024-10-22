Shorthanded at receiver, 49ers will “look at everything”

Brandon Aiyuk has been lost for the year, with a torn ACL and MCL. Deebo Samuel has been hospitalized with pneumonia. Jauan Jennings missed Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs with a hip injury.

As a result, the 49ers will be looking for possible help at receiver.

“Well, it makes you look into everything,” coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday. “We try to look into everything regardless. Obviously with more issues that came up yesterday, you still want to look into everything, but it has to do with what options are out there with stuff that we can pull off that doesn’t totally hurt us, that helps us now and doesn’t hurt us for the future.

“There’s lots of decisions that go into it. So, we’ll look into everything, but a lot of times that’s just kind of living in hope. Those answers aren’t always out there. You’ve got to be ready to get people better in your building and deal with what you’ve got in your building. And if you ever find something that makes sense, we will never hesitate on it but it’s not always available like you hope it is.”

Two big-name receivers were traded last week, Davante Adams and Amari Cooper. Others might be available, such as DeAndre Hopkins and Mike Williams.

However it goes, the 49ers have been banged up this year. Between that and blowing leads against lesser teams, they might not have to worry about dealing with the Chiefs in February, again.