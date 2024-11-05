Rams trade Tre’Davious White to Ravens

The Ravens’ 32nd-ranked pass defense is getting some help ahead of the trade deadline.

According to multiple reports, the Rams are sending cornerback Tre’Davious White to Baltimore. The Ravens will send a 2026 seventh-round pick to the Rams for White and a 2027 seventh-rounder.

White started the first four games of the season for the Rams, but he has been inactive for their last four games. The Rams gave White and his representatives permission to speak to other teams about a trade last week.

White, who tore his Achilles while playing for the Bills last season, had 12 tackles and two passes defensed in his four appearances.