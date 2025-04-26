 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sandersdraftedreax_250426.jpg
Browns select QB Sanders with 144th overall pick
nbc_pft_sanders_250426.jpg
Could Sanders return to school after NFL draft?
nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sandersdraftedreax_250426.jpg
Browns select QB Sanders with 144th overall pick
nbc_pft_sanders_250426.jpg
Could Sanders return to school after NFL draft?
nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Browns select QB Sanders with 144th overall pick

April 26, 2025 03:49 PM
Mike Florio reacts to Cleveland selecting Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, becoming the fifth signal caller on the Browns depth chart.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_sandersdraftedreax_250426.jpg
7:34
Browns select QB Sanders with 144th overall pick
Now Playing
nbc_pft_sanders_250426.jpg
19:38
Could Sanders return to school after NFL draft?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jamespearce_250424.jpg
1:17
Falcons add another edge rusher in Pearce Jr.
Now Playing
nbc_pft_shedeurnotdrafted_250424.jpg
2:50
QB Sanders not selected in Round 1 of NFL draft
Now Playing
jaxon_dart.jpg
2:04
Giants trade up with Texans, pick QB Dart
Now Playing
nbc_pft_donovanjackson_250424.jpg
1:11
Vikings get physical with OL Jackson
Now Playing
nbc_pft_golden_250424.jpg
0:59
Packers invest in passing game with Golden
Now Playing
nbc_pft_hampton_250424.jpg
1:03
RB Hampton falls to Chargers at No. 22
Now Playing
nbc_pft_harmon_250424.jpg
1:31
Steelers don’t go QB, take DT Harmon
Now Playing
Jahdae_Barron.jpg
0:56
Broncos get the guy they want in CB Barron
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_ffhh_day2recap_250425.jpg
04:40
Biggest fantasy takeaways from Day 2 of NFL draft
nbc_ffhh_late3rnd_250425.jpg
05:58
Milroe, Johnson have tremendous upside
nbc_ffhh_gabriel_250425.jpg
02:10
Gabriel picked ahead of Sanders in ‘stunning’ move
nbc_ffhh_early3rdrnd_250425.jpg
09:30
Analyzing fantasy fit of early Rd. 3 pass catchers
nbc_ffhh_late2rndreax_250425.jpg
05:47
Analyzing fantasy upside of Harris, Bech, Harvey
nbc_ffhh_tepicks_250425.jpg
05:22
Taylor, Arroyo could see field early as rookies
nbc_ffhh_picks33to40reax_250425.jpg
08:04
Judkins, Burden III find intriguing fantasy homes
nbc_ffhh_shough_250425.jpg
01:58
Expect QB Shough to start early for Saints
nbc_berry_jaxsondartreax_250425.jpg
01:58
Dart brings underrated mobility to NFL level
nbc_roto_loveland_250425.jpg
01:04
Loveland a ‘fringe TE1' candidate with Bears
mcmillan.jpg
01:07
McMillan gives Panthers ‘a true alpha WR’
nbc_roto_jeanty_250425.jpg
01:23
Jeanty looks like top 5 fantasy RB with Raiders
nbc_roto_travishunter_250425.jpg
01:05
Signs point to Hunter being a WR with Jaguars
nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
04:44
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round
sharpeflorio.jpg
06:18
How Sharpe’s legal situation affects employment
pearcefalcons.jpg
07:17
Falcons win award for ‘weirdest’ draft trade
nbc_pft_bestfits_250425.jpg
07:21
Campbell to Eagles tops best first-round fits
nbc_pft_wrdrafted_250425.jpg
04:42
Packers end 23-year first-round WR drought
nbc_pft_sandersfalloutv2_250425.jpg
14:59
Sanders needs to ‘harness anger’ after draft slide
nbc_pft_olineimprovements_250425.jpg
06:40
Cowboys among teams that bolstered offensive line
nbc_pft_lovelandwarren_250425.jpg
04:51
Bears surprise by drafting Loveland over Warren
nbc_pft_steelerspasssanders_250425.jpg
01:40
Florio: Rodgers to the Steelers ‘will happen’
nbc_pft_giantsqbroom_250425.jpg
11:27
Giants ‘in predicament’ with crowded QB room
nbc_pft_giantstrade_250425.jpg
08:14
Giants need to give Dart ‘chance’ to work
nbc_pft_masongraham_250425.jpg
07:26
Browns ‘looking to future’ with draft trade
nbc_pft_jagstrade_250425.jpg
10:09
Hunter Jr. will make Jaguars a ‘relevant’ team
nbc_ffhh_berrygolden_250424.jpg
01:19
Expect ‘inconsistent’ fantasy numbers from Golden
nbc_berry_round1recap_250425.jpg
10:10
Round 1 Love/Hate: Jeanty, Hunter strike gold
nbc_berry_hampton_250425.jpg
01:44
Hampton’s fantasy value could be hurt by Harris
nbc_csu_bestavailable_250424.jpg
02:21
Best available players after NFL draft Round 1

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_geechun_250426.jpg
04:50
Chun ‘staying present’ on cusp of Grand Slam
nbc_pl_bhavwhuhl_240526.jpg
10:38
Extended HLs: Brighton v. West Ham Matchweek 34
nbc_pl_update_250426.jpg
09:37
PL Update: Newcastle doom Ipswich to relegation
nbc_pl_bhagoalbaleba_250426.jpg
02:56
Baleba’s 93rd-minute belter gives Brighton lead
nbc_pl_newips_250426.jpg
14:04
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Ipswich Town MWK 34
nbc_pl_wolvlei_250426.jpg
10:52
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Leicester City MWK 34
nbc_pl_newipspostgame_250426.jpg
03:07
Newcastle ‘bounce back’ to go third in table
nbc_pl_souvfulhl_250426.jpg
14:23
Extended HLs: Southampton v. Fulham Matchweek 34
nbc_pl_wolvesgoal3_250426.jpg
01:32
Gomes blasts Wolves 3-0 ahead of Leicester City
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_250426.jpg
01:52
Sessegnon’s 92nd-minute header gives Fulham lead
nbc_pl_bhagoalmitoma_250426.jpg
01:09
Mitoma makes it 2-2 for Brighton against West Ham
nbc_pl_whugoalsoucel_250426.jpg
01:28
Soucek’s diving header gives West Ham 2-1 lead
nbc_pl_newgoal3_250426.jpg
01:41
Osula heads Newcastle 3-0 in front of Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_250426.jpg
01:03
Smith Rowe brings Fulham level with Southampton
nbc_pl_newgoalburn_250426.jpg
01:38
Burn heads Newcastle 2-0 in front of Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_wolvesgoal2_250426.jpg
01:27
Strand Larsen doubles Wolves’ lead v. Leicester
nbc_pl_whukudusgoal_250426.jpg
01:07
Kudus equalizes for West Ham against Brighton
nbc_pl_newgoal1_250426.jpg
04:51
Isak’s penalty gives Newcastle lead over Ipswich
nbc_pl_ipsredcard1_250426.jpg
01:02
Johnson sent off for second yellow v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_wolvesgoal1_250426.jpg
01:11
Cunha tucks away Wolves opener against Leicester
nbc_pl_sougoal1_250426.jpg
02:09
Stephens heads Southampton in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_bhagoalayari_250426.jpg
01:24
Ayari’s screamer gives Brighton lead v. West Ham
nbc_pl_cheevepostgame_250426.jpg
01:50
Jackson delivers for Chelsea against Everton
nbc_pl_cheeve_250426.jpg
07:24
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Everton Matchweek 34
nbc_pl_chegoaljackson_250426.jpg
01:32
Jackson powers Chelsea 1-0 in front of Everton
nbc_golf_nellyrd2_250425.jpg
07:45
Korda bounces back to make cut at Chevron Champ.
nbc_golf_lpgachevronrd2_250425.jpg
11:42
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_zurichrd2_250425.jpg
08:53
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 2
nbc_roto_heaney_250425.jpg
01:37
Pirates’ Heaney worth a fantasy rotation spot
nbc_roto_jakemangum_250425.jpg
01:34
Mangum’s injury clouds fantasy outlook for 2025