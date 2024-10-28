Sean McVay: We’ve given Tre’Davious White permission to seek a trade

A report over the weekend said that the Rams are open to trading veteran cornerback Tre’Davious White and head coach Sean McVay confirmed that on Monday.

White signed a one-year deal with the Rams this offseason and he started the first four games of the year before falling out of the lineup. He’s been inactive in the team’s last three games and McVay said that the team has given White and his representatives permission to look for a team that is interested in acquiring him in a trade.

“He’s been such a pro about the way he’s handled obviously a not-ideal situation for him,” McVay said, via the team’s website. “If you guys saw the way he’s practiced, the way that he’s been a pro in every sense of the word, and approaches some things where, he hasn’t been active the last three weeks. Guy wants an opportunity to be able to compete, and we love him here. We’d like to be able to keep him here, but if that is something that he and his agent want to be able to explore, we’re obviously respectfully understanding of that. And so the answer is yes, we’ve allowed them to be able to talk to some teams to see if that’s a possibility.”

The trade deadline is a week from Tuesday, so we’ll know pretty soon whether White will be on the move.