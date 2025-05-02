Eight NFL teams will debut “Rivalries” jerseys in 2025

The Nikefication of the NFL will continue.

One of the overlooked items that emerged during the draft is this: Starting in 2025, the NFL will introduce “Rivalries” jerseys inspired by the communities of the teams.

The first wave, debuting in 2025, will cover the teams of the AFC East and NFC West. The league will add two new divisions every year.

Via Jonathan Jones of CBSSports.com, the jerseys will be worn only by the home team in a division rivalry. Every team will be required to wear the “Rivalries” jersey at least once every three years. It can be used more frequently than that, against any of its three division rivals.

The AFC East and NFC West “Rivalries” jerseys will debut later this year, before the start of the season, for the Patriots, Bills, Dolphins, Jets, 49ers, Seahawks, Rams, and Cardinals.

While teams are limited to four games with throwback or alternate jerseys, this is just another jersey that fans can buy. Which is the obvious motivation here. The most zealous fans will want to have another jersey. And another. And another.

Of course, if the economy goes sideways, maybe the fans will have two jerseys instead of thirty.