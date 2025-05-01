 Skip navigation
Grey Zabel will wear No. 76 in Seattle, with Steve Hutchinson's blessing

  
Published May 1, 2025 07:50 PM

Hall of Fame offensive lineman Steve Hutchinson spent five years in Seattle, wearing No. 76. While his number isn’t retired, rookie first-rounder Grey Zabel wanted to be sure Hutchinson was OK with Zabel wearing it.

“He was all for it and super excited for it,” Zabel told reporters on Thursday, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. “I mean, no better number to wear in Seattle history.”

A first-round pick in 2001, Hutchinson left via free agency for the Vikings through an offer sheet containing a controversial “poison pill.” The move prompted the Seahawks to use the same device to pilfer receiver Nate Burleson from the Vikings.

It also resulted in the powers-that-be quietly chewing out the two teams for being overly aggressive with the rules.

Hutchinson spent six years in Minnesota and one in Tennessee. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020.

Other Seahawks who have worn No. 76 since Hutchinson left include Russell Okung, Germain Ifedi, and Duane Brown.