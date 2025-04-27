Eric DeCosta: No update on Justin Tucker, we felt Tyler Loop was draft’s best kicker

The Ravens signaled that they were open to taking a kicker ahead of the draft, so the decision to select Tyler Loop in the sixth round wasn’t a surprising one.

It still led to questions for General Manager Eric DeCosta after the draft, however. Longtime Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is under investigation from the league after multiple accusations of inappropriate conduct during massages and the status of that investigation was the topic of one question at DeCosta’s press conference.

DeCosta said he “periodically” gets updates, but that there have not been any recent ones and the team does not know of any timeline to provide them. DeCosta also said it’s too early to think about Loop taking Tucker’s roster spot.

“No, I haven’t really thought about that at this point,” DeCosta said, via a transcript from the team. “I just thought he was a really talented player, and it made sense for us to do that for a lot of different reasons. We’ve told you guys multiple times this spring that we would look at kickers, and so, for us, it’s like any other position this year. We evaluated all these guys, we felt like he was draftable. We felt like he was the best kicker. It made sense for us to take him.”

Loop’s performance once he joins the Ravens’ practices will join the league’s investigation as the determining factors in whether Tucker continues to be the kicker in Baltimore.