Justin Tucker’s 10-game suspension was the result of negotiations, not a legal ruling

The 10-game suspension imposed on Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was not the result of a quasi-formal hearing followed by a quasi-legal ruling. Instead, the punishment flowed from negotiations between and among the NFL, the NFL Players Association, and Tucker’s representatives.

That’s the word from Mark Maske of the Washington Post, which also means that there will be no appeal from Tucker. The case is over, the suspension is final, and Tucker will miss 10 games without pay to begin the 2025 season.

On the surface, the willingness of Tucker to take a 10-game suspension contradicts his steadfast denial of wrongdoing, based on accusations from multiple individuals regarding misconduct during massage-therapy sessions. Tucker essentially pleaded guilty (or at a minimum no contest) and accepted a 10-game banishment.

Tucker may have done it in order to expedite the outcome of the case. No one has shown interest in him since he was cut by the Ravens. No one would have shown interest in him while the situation was unresolved.

Then there’s the possibility that the league planned to seek a longer punishment if/when the case went before Judge Sue L. Robinson, the hearing officer for alleged violations of the Personal Conduct Policy. If the league planned to push for, say, a full-season suspension, 10 games would be a potential compromise.

Regardless, Tucker has accepted a 10-game suspension. And it’s hard to reconcile that with his claim that he did nothing to justify scrutiny.