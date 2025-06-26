Super Bowl LIX halftime protestor is arrested, months later

The performer who protested during halftime of the Super Bowl was not arrested at the time. He has been arrested now.

Via Marco Cartolano of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the Louisiana State Police said Thursday that Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, 41, is accused of resisting an officer and disturbing the peace by interruption of a lawful assembly.

Nantambu displayed a Palestinian and Sudanese flag as an act of protest during the Super Bowl LIX halftime show at the Superdome in New Orleans. He received a lifetime ban from all NFL events.

The authorities determined that, while Nantambu had a right to be on the field, he deviated from his role and disrupted the event.

“We commend the Louisiana State Police for its diligence and professionalism in this matter. We take any attempt to disrupt any part of an NFL game, including the halftime show, very seriously and are pleased this individual will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” chief NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told Cartolano.

And here’s the Mad Libs kicker to this story. Nantambu has claimed he’s the man at whom Antonio Brown shot a gun at following a fight at a Miami boxing event in May.